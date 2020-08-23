By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s gonna be another warm, muggy summer day with partly sunny skies and temps once again reaching the upper 80s. Some folks will hit the low 90s, so it’ll be feelin’ every bit like late August.
Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon, with gusty winds and downpours the main concerns. Not everyone will get rained on, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans.
Tomorrow and Tuesday will feature more of the same as temps will near 90 both days with high humidity and scattered thunderstorms… Tuesday right now the greatest threat for severe weather. Stay tuned!
