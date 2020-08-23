Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to find a man accused of raping a woman in Queens.
It happened near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica around 11 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said the suspect forced a 36-year-old woman into an alley, pushed her to the ground then raped her.
Police believe he is 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
