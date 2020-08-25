NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sotheby’s on the East Side is holding its first hip-hop auction, and it will feature items associated with two iconic rappers.
Among the items are the crown worn and signed by the Notorious B.I.G. for a 1997 photo shoot.
The shoot was held three days before he was killed in Los Angeles.
It’s estimated the crown could fetch up to $300,000.
There are also 22 love letters Tupac Shakur wrote to a high school sweetheart when he was a teenager.
They’re estimated to go for $60,000-$80,000.
Shakur and Biggie were gunned down within months of each other. The murders remain unsolved.
The auction will be held on Sept. 15. For more, visit sothebys.com.
