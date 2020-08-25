SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Syracuse University professor has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan flu” and “Chinese Communist Party virus” in a class syllabus.
Syracuse University released a statement reading, “The derogatory language used by a professor on his course syllabus is damaging to the learning environment for our students and offensive to Chinese, international and Asian Americans everywhere.”
The university is continuing to investigate as the professor remains out of the classroom.
In November 2019 and February of this year, students protested the university’s response to racist and anti-Semitic incidents. After the protests in November, the school’s chancellor allocated $1 million to a new curriculum on diversity.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.