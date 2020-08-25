NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday following a stabbing in the Bronx that was caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows a group of teens chasing a man down the street.
The victim is then stabbed in the back as he tries to get inside Paradise Food on Williamsbridge Road.
The grocery store’s manager says a worker stepped in to stop the attack from getting worse.
“He was still conscious when the ambulance arrived but was starting to faint from the blood he had lost,” store manager Carlos Collado said. “They were telling me that it just started over a little shoulder bump as they were walking past each other.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
