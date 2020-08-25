Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another big event in New York City has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk will not happen in person next month.
RELATED: Tunnel To Towers Foundation To Hold Its Own 9/11 Ceremony With Live Name Reading
The foundation just announced instead it’s launching a Never Forget Virtual Challenge for participants to take part on their own.
The race usually draws more than 30,000 people from around the world as a way to honor the lives lost on September 11th.
