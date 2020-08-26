NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Justice is now requesting data from governors of four states, including New York and New Jersey, about COVID-19 orders that may have resulted in nursing home deaths.
The focus is on public nursing home residents.
The DOJ says the information will help determine whether it will launch investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.
The governors of Pennsylvania and Michigan have also been asked to provide information to the DOJ.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following joint statement:
“This is nothing more than a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice in the middle of the Republican National Convention. It’s no coincidence the moment the Trump administration is caught weakening the CDC’s COVID-19 testing guidelines to artificially lower the number of positive cases, they launched this nakedly partisan deflection. At least 14 states — including Kentucky, Utah, and Arizona — have issued similar nursing home guidance all based on federal guidelines – and yet the four states listed in the DOJ’s request have a Democratic governor. DOJ should send a letter to CMS and CDC since the State’s advisories were modeled after their guidance.”
Families of COVID-19 victims who died in New York nursing homes recently protested and called for an investigation.
