NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a stabbing inside a parking garage in Greenwich Village.
The attack happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday at a garage on 14th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.
Police said the 52-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest after an argument.
Surveillance video shows the suspect chase the victim and then lunge at him several times with a knife.
Police said the victim is expected to be OK.
The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black dress, pink bandana, black stockings and dark colored sneakers.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
