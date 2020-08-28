GREENPORT, LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork) – Jennie Werts’s childhood memories include games of miniature golf that got a little too competitive.

“A lot of crying,” she said.

Not far from her Greenport family home was the mini-golf course, part of the local landmark Drossos Motel. Between holes of golf, Jennie and her brother Andrew found their way to the snack bar for candy and ice cream.

Decades later, Jennie still returns to Drossos—now, as the chef.

She and Andrew run Jennie’s At Drosso’s, a seasonal pop-up at the original snack bar beside the mini-golf course.

In additional to standard snack bar fare like corn dogs and onion rings, Jennie likes to surprise guests with unexpected offerings—one of her best sellers is a spare rib bathed in Korean chili paste and topped with kimchi. Tempura broccoli is finished with a drizzle of seasonal fruit jam and a sprinkling of local goat cheese.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my food in a place like this,” she said.

Jennie and Andrew have created a family business within a family business.

“I was fortunate enough to watch Jennie grow up and spend her weekends and summers here,” said Elaine Fredriksson, a Drossos granddaughter who now runs the motel alongside her 95-year-old mother Minnie Costas.

“Jennie became a chef, and I would keep up with the family,” she said.

When Jennie expressed interest in cooking at Drossos, Elaine agreed.

“I said to Jennie, ‘If I’m going to let anyone try this out or do this, it’s going to be you.'”

Jennie’s at Drossos

69125 Main Road

Greenport, NY 11944

(631) 477-1339

https://www.jenniesatdrossos.com/

