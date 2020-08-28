NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say robbers are targeting Apple Store customers across Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows a man casually holding open a door, then reaching behind a woman who is sitting down and snatching her $2,400 Apple laptop that’s in a shopping bag.

“It definitely makes me want to hold my bag closer to me, that’s for sure,” one man said after watching the video.

Authorities believe the suspect spotted the 46-year-old woman leaving the Apple Store and followed her to a nail salon on the Upper West Side.

It’s a crime the NYPD says has been happening all across the city since June 30. The most recent incident happened this past Sunday.

The crimes leave Brandon Woods feeling uneasy after walking out of an Apple Store with an $80 charger.

“I definitely need to put this in my bag and just hold on real tight,” Woods said.

So far, police say a total of 15 thefts have been reported.

Surveillance video from one incident shows two suspects jogging, then moments later racing down the sidewalk with stolen goods.

Security expert Manny Gomez told CBS2’s Cory James the key is to avoid being an easy target.

“Your luxury item or whatever you’re buying does not have to be in a bag that’s screaming out, hey, I have an expensive item,” he said. “Especially when it’s clear.”

Police continue to do surveillance outside stores.

They’ve released photos of some alleged crooks, who they say are working together by staking out near Apple Stores to take advantage of customers.

“Everyone should probably be cautious in general when they’re carrying flashy things,” one woman said.

An Apple spokesperson says they are aware of the robberies and encourage people leaving their stores to take precautions.

