CBSN New YorkWatch Now
'Black Panther' Actor Died At Age 43 After Battle With Colon Cancer
Filed Under:Black Panther, Celebrity Death, Chadwick Boseman, Cory James, Harlem, Local TV, New York, Schomburg Center For Research In Black Culture

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many movie fans are still in shock after learning of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The 43-year-old died after privately battling colon cancer.

On the streets of Harlem, Boseman’s death is hitting people hard.

Thirteen-year-old Brehima Gueye says watching Boseman in the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther” gave him purpose and a sense of pride.

“Kind of the first movie that, like, really embraced Black people and, like, the Black Lives Matter movement,” Brehima said.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther” at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In an interview, Boseman described how his role was resonating with people all over.

“It’s taken on its own meaning right now,” he said. “I’m seeing that it’s a cultural experience, being the Black Panther.”

Before Boseman was cast as the Black Panther, he played 20th century legends like Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

But it was his work at Harlem’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture that also left an impact.

The New York Public Library released a statement saying Boseman taught acting to students in its junior schools program back in 2008, adding, “His work embodied the principles and possibilities of Black culture and history, redefining the idea of a hero.”

One mom told CBS2’s Cory James that part of Boseman’s legacy touched her 4-year-old son.

“My son is very, very fair skinned, and ever since he seen ‘Black Panther,’ he was like, I’m Black,” she said. “So hopefully somebody is able to match his caliber of knowledge and acting.”

Family members say Boseman was a true fighter who continued to work while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy for colon cancer that progressed to stage four.

The 43-year-old died at his home in Los Angeles while surrounded by loved ones.

Those who love him say he will never be forgotten.

“I love you, Chadwick,” Brehima said. “Wakanda forever, basically, Wakanda forever.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply