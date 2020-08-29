NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many movie fans are still in shock after learning of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The 43-year-old died after privately battling colon cancer.

On the streets of Harlem, Boseman’s death is hitting people hard.

Thirteen-year-old Brehima Gueye says watching Boseman in the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther” gave him purpose and a sense of pride.

“Kind of the first movie that, like, really embraced Black people and, like, the Black Lives Matter movement,” Brehima said.

In an interview, Boseman described how his role was resonating with people all over.

“It’s taken on its own meaning right now,” he said. “I’m seeing that it’s a cultural experience, being the Black Panther.”

Before Boseman was cast as the Black Panther, he played 20th century legends like Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

But it was his work at Harlem’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture that also left an impact.

The New York Public Library released a statement saying Boseman taught acting to students in its junior schools program back in 2008, adding, “His work embodied the principles and possibilities of Black culture and history, redefining the idea of a hero.”

We honor the life of Chadwick Boseman. Star of Black Panther and so many important films, he was a treasured member of the NYPL family, teaching theater to young people at @SchomburgCenter. #ThankYouChadwickBoseman for giving back and inspiring so many. https://t.co/q8ue9WWutX — NY Public Library (@nypl) August 29, 2020

One mom told CBS2’s Cory James that part of Boseman’s legacy touched her 4-year-old son.

“My son is very, very fair skinned, and ever since he seen ‘Black Panther,’ he was like, I’m Black,” she said. “So hopefully somebody is able to match his caliber of knowledge and acting.”

Family members say Boseman was a true fighter who continued to work while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy for colon cancer that progressed to stage four.

The 43-year-old died at his home in Los Angeles while surrounded by loved ones.

Those who love him say he will never be forgotten.

“I love you, Chadwick,” Brehima said. “Wakanda forever, basically, Wakanda forever.”

