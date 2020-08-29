By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a very muggy and unsettled day that brought some showers and thunderstorms, we’ll get improving conditions tonight. Any lingering storms will quickly taper off, and skies will clear out overnight. Expect temps in the mid 60s in NYC, with some 50s north and west!
Tomorrow will look and feel totally different with bright skies, dry air, and a gusty northwest breeze. Temps will only top out in the upper 70s but it will feel very refreshing thanks to that breeze. Expect another pleasant day to start the work week on Monday with temps in the mid 70s, but with some extra late afternoon clouds.
The next chance for rain looks like Tuesday as clouds prevail along with temps in the mid 70s. Temps jump to 80 Wednesday with warmer and muggy storm chances to finish the work week in the upper 80s.
