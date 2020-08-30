NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A search is underway for the man police suspect slashed a 68-year-old man on a subway in Brooklyn.
It happened Friday afternoon while the men were on a southbound 2 train, according to police.
Police said the men got into an argument that escalated when the suspect pulled out a knife and allegedly slashed the victim’s face. The suspect, believed to be in his twenties, then ran off the train at the Sterling Street station.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition with a severe laceration to his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
