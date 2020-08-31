CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – John Thompson, the first Black basketball coach to win a NCAA men’s national championship, has died.

Thompson coached at Georgetown University for 27 years, and led the team to win the title in 1984.

He also played professionally with the Boston Celtics.

Thompson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999, the same year he quit coaching.

His family says he was suffering from multiple health problems.

He was 78.

