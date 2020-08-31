NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – John Thompson, the first Black basketball coach to win a NCAA men’s national championship, has died.
Thompson coached at Georgetown University for 27 years, and led the team to win the title in 1984.
He also played professionally with the Boston Celtics.
Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, “Hey MF”, then we would talk about everything except basketball……. pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q
— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020
Thompson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999, the same year he quit coaching.
His family says he was suffering from multiple health problems.
He was 78.