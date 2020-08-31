NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man connected to what they’re calling an unprovoked assault in Harlem.

The attack took place about a week ago. Police say it happened during the day and was completely random.

Disturbing images show the brazen attack. It happened on Aug. 23 around 1:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a 66-year-old victim walking westbound on West 129th Street at Convent Avenue, when an unidentified man strikes him in the head multiple times with a bottle.

The victim falls down in the street, and the suspect continues to hit him before eventually running away towards Amsterdam Avenue.

The video is upsetting to people who live and work on the quiet residential street.

“What do you think when you see that?” CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon asked Amir Aalaam of the Convent Avenue Family Living Center, a shelter for displaced families at the same intersection.

“Wow. I can’t believe that guy was hit over his head like that,” Aalaam said. “It’s very shocking and it’s sad to hear that the assault happened on a senior person at that age.”

Aalaam says he’s never seen an assault like this in the area before, but others say they’re not surprised.

One woman Dhillon spoke with works nearby at a facility helping people with mental illness.

“I live in New York City. Nothing shocks me out here. Nothing. Trust me. Nothing,” the woman told Dhillon.

Regardless, neighbors hope the victim recovers and the suspect gets caught.

“That’s just unjustifiable and whoever was responsible for that, I hope they’re apprehended as soon as possible,” Aalaam said.

Police say the victim suffered injuries to his head and face but refused medical treatment until a later date.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

