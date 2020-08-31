NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has published new disciplinary guidelines for its members.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday’s announcement was part of the city’s pledge to the Obama Foundation to continue working on police reform.

“We want it to be clear that when certain actions are taken, when certain mistakes are made, there will be accountability,” the mayor said.

He said there will also be more public input on police training and policies, and the department will use CompStat, its crime data program, to measure how it’s doing with community relations.

Commissioner Dermot Shea said one of the main goals is to increase transparency.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor and commissioner how they build trust while there’s a perception that police are not responding properly.

“There’s a lot of things I don’t know, but one thing I definitely know: New York City police officers and detectives are as dedicated today as they ever have been,” said Shea. “They put themselves into harm’s way every single day and they are out there for the residents of New York City.”

“I’m not going to allow the perception to overcome the reality. The reality is our officers are doing their job under very adverse circumstances, and actually community members want to more and more work with them to help them get that job done,” de Blasio added.

Shea said he consulted experts and law enforcement around the country to come up with the first draft, which is now available online. There will be a 30-day public comment period before it’s finalized.

“We work for the public, and asking them for their comments – What can we do better? What do you think about particular aspects of the discipline matrix? – and hearing their perspective,” he said. “And ‘hearing’ is the key word there.”

Click here to read the complete matrix.

