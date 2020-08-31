Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The US Open gets underway this week in Queens.
It’s the first of this year’s Grand Slam tennis tournaments to be played.
Everything is going to be different. There will be no fans in the stands, and almost no media will be on site except for tournament broadcasters.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Some star players, including last year’s men’s champion Rafael Nadal, have chosen not to participate in this year’s tournament.
The players will be kept in a bubble staying at an exclusive hotel.