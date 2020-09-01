NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a nerve-racking rescue in Harlem Tuesday as fire crews used a rare rope rescue to save a woman hanging out of the window of an apartment complex.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, when fire crews rushed to the 17th floor of an apartment building at Lenox Terrace Monday afternoon, they jumped into action.

“We saw a woman on the window sill, outside her window. So I basically just stayed at the window and I tried to calm her down and tell her not to jump,” said FDNY firefighter Brian Quinn.

The woman was hanging from her 16th floor unit while a fire raged inside, terrified to go back inside. So instead, firefighter Quinn used rope to scale down the building to get to her.

“If she did decide to jump, I was holding her to the glass and I had my arm inside, and I had my other arm around her waist. And what was going through my mind – I didn’t want anyone to fall,” Quinn said.

After crews were able to extinguish the flames in her apartment, the woman eventually was brought back inside.

“I went into this mode right here, Brian went out the window, and then Tim vectored to bring up the slack,” said firefighter Mark Heingartner.

The FDNY commissioner says while rope rescues are extremely rare, crews are always ready to go.

“Heroism is what they’re all about,” Nigro said. “They train. They train so even something so infrequent, they’re able to get it done just like that.”

But the firefighters don’t consider themselves heroes – just teammates who have each other’s backs.

“A lot of adrenaline. A little shaky. Everyone did a good job, and I trust these guys,” Quinn said.

The woman rescued was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Investigators don’t know the cause of the fire yet. The commissioner said this was a good day because this rescue had a happy ending.

