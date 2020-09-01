NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City officials say motor vehicle deaths are up, so they’re lowering the speed limit.
“Speeding has been rampant in New York City since the onset of COVID and it’s rampant all over the country and unfortunately it’s having an effect on all of the great progress we’ve made on Vision Zero,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.
DOT officials announced Tuesday they are reducing speed limits by five miles per hour on nine of the most dangerous streets across the five boroughs. The speed limit will be lowered to 25 miles per hour on parts of Riverside Drive in Manhattan, Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, Northern Boulevard in Queens and Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx.
The limit will also drop to 25 miles per hour on Shore Parkway Service Road and Dahlgren Place in Brooklyn, Webster Avenue in the Bronx, and Targee Street in Staten Island.
On Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, the limit will drop to 35 miles per hour.
