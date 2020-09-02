NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new video Tuesday of a man suspected in a random attack on a Manhattan judge.
Police believe the man, seen on a Citi Bike, is responsible for the attack on criminal court Judge Phyllis Chu.
She was walking to work Monday morning when she was punched in the face at the corner of Water and Wall streets.
Chu suffered swelling to her mouth, but joined officers in canvassing the area looking for her attacker.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
