NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers have less than a month left to complete the 2020 census.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday only 57.9% of people have participated. The national average is about 65%.
“I understand everyone’s lives have been put through so much, people are dealing with so many things. But it literately only takes a few minutes to fill out the census form, and it makes a huge difference for our city,” he said.
WEB EXTRA: Complete the 2020 Census
De Blasio said in some neighborhoods, the rate of response is as low as 43%.
“We can’t have that. We can’t have New York City go undercounted,” he said.
Anyone who was living in the city on or before April 1 must fill out the census using their New York City address. The national deadline is coming up on Sept. 30.
