Some showers will work their way through this morning and into the early afternoon hours. For the remainder of the day, expect mainly dry conditions under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 80.

Showers will push through tonight with even some iso’d t’storms (especially west of the city). The main concern with any of these will be brief heavy rain. Expect temps to fall into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny, warm and sticky with highs in the mid 80s… feeling like the upper 80s because of the humidity. And the bulk of the day is actually looking quiet, but showers/t’storms are likely by late in the afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms will have the potential to be strong or even severe; damaging winds and an iso’d tornado will be the main threats, especially S&W of the city.

Friday’s looking good with mostly sunny skies and decreasing humidity. It will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s.