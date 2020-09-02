Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be a New York State Fair this year, but that’s not stopping an annual tradition.
This year’s butter sculpture was unveiled by the American Dairy Association Tuesday, and it’s a symbol of the new normal.
The sculpture depicts two children, one learning from home, and the other at schools.
Artists wanted to pay tribute to those who ensure children are nourished and learning, no matter where they learn.
The sculpture was carved from 800 pounds of butter.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.