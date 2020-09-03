The bulk of the daylight hours should remain quiet today under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. It will be warmer and a little humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Showers/t’storms will then push into our far west/southwest suburbs anytime after 7/8 PM and work their way through parts of our area this evening. At this point it looks like our southwest suburbs are at the greatest risk for severe weather with downpours (localized flooding), damaging winds and even an isolated tornado being the main threats. Things should start to quiet down late in the evening with partial clearing the remainder of the night.
We’re in good shape tomorrow: mostly sunny skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the mid 80s.
As for Labor Day weekend, we couldn’t ask for a much better stretch of weather: mostly sunny, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.