MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A little girl on Long Island who saved a bird’s life has become inspired to rescue more animals in the future.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, a quiet walk in Merrick took a special turn for 5-year-old Olivia Cammarata.

“I said, ‘Nana, it’s a swan!'” said Olivia, who saw the bird caught in a drain.

“What did you think when you saw a swan in the drain?” Overmyer asked.

“I thought it was kind of weird,” Olivia said.

Her father called Nassau County Police, who brought in a wildlife rehabilitation specialist.

“The swan was absolutely in real danger because the swan could not get out. They can’t move when they can’t spread their wings,” said Karenlynn Stracher.

It had swam from a nearby lake into a labyrinth of storm drains before running out of gas.

When they cracked open the grate, the bird made a swan dive through the pipeline to another grate.

“I feel like he was feeling sad because he didn’t feel comfortable,” said Olivia. “He was shy … He was big, too.”

The officers and wildlife specialists carefully pulled the swan to safety. Olivia even gave him a name.

“I named him Peanut!” she said.

Now Peanut is now being cared for, while Olivia has found her calling.

She told Overmyer she wants to become a veterinarian.

Olivia said, “I wanna take care of pets.”

She’s already saved one animal from its swan song.

