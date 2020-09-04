Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Billy Joel is set to make his return to Madison Square Garden in November of 2021.
It will be the first of six make-up shows for MSG concerts that were postponed this year due to the pandemic.
The newly rescheduled shows will begin on Nov. 5, 2021, with the Piano Man playing one per month through April 2022.
Ticketholders for the postponed March 19, 2020, show will now have tickets for Billy Joel’s first show back at the Garden.
For more information, including further concert dates, visit billyjoel.com/latest-news/.
