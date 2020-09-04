Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The ranks of the New Jersey State Police grew by 165 troopers Friday.
An outdoor graduation ceremony was held in Trenton with social distancing guidelines in place.
Not only did the new troopers celebrate completing the academy, they also reunited with family members, who they hadn’t seen in months due to safety precautions.
Col. Patrick Callahan says the 160th has trained seven days a week for 13 weeks and congratulated the class for their dedication throughout the pandemic.
The 160th graduating class included 146 men and 19 women.
