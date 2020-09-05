NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s more push-back against federal cuts that would impact New York City.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams hosted a virtual media conference Saturday calling on city and state officials to file a legal challenge to the Federal Emergency Management Agency rule changes.
Adams says the cuts are political and would stop reimbursement for the cleaning of schools, subways and public facilities during the pandemic.
“We can’t use our federal agencies as schoolyard bullies to prevent our cities from reopening and preventing the resurgence of coronavirus,” Adams said.
The borough president was joined by a civil rights attorney who says the FEMA cuts are in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.
FEMA claims the reimbursements don’t qualify as emergency protective measures.
