Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a splendid Saturday it was! Bright skies, seasonable temps, and no humidity whatsoever! Things will stay nice tonight with generally clear skies and temps bottoming out in the 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will be another very nice day, but with the addition of a few clouds and slightly higher humidity… but still feeling nice outside. Expect a high temp in NYC around 80 degrees – so any outdoor plans are lookin’ good!
As for Labor Day? As of now it’s looking good with sunshine and temps in the low 80s, so any backyard celebrations should go off without a hitch. Have a great night!
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.