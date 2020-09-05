NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN) – Sunshine Mills is voluntarily recalling three dog food products with potentially high levels of poisonous mold, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mold by-product and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef, chicken & cheese flavors of premium dog food; Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef, chicken & cheese flavor; and Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food are affected by the recall announced Wednesday. The products were distributed in retail stores nationwide.

So far, no illnesses linked these products have been reported, the FDA said, and other Sunshine Mills pet food products are not affected. The FDA said the products were recalled as a precautionary measure.

LINK: CLICK HERE to find out which varieties of the identified products are affected.

“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” the FDA statement said.

Retailers have been asked to pull the products from their inventory. Customers who purchased the products can return them to the same store for a full refund.

The potential for high levels of aflatoxin was discovered during routine sampling performed by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the FDA said.

