CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Alzheimer's Disease, Local TV, Missing person, New York, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for help tracking down a missing man from The Bronx who has Alzheimer’s disease.

George Hughes, 72, has not been seen for about three days, according to police.

George Hughes, 72, has Alzheimer’s disease and has not been seen since Sept. 3, 2020. (credit: NYPD)

Hughes was last seen leaving a building on Kingsbridge Terrace around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hughes is about 5’8″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Hughes recently suffered a stroke.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Det. Alhagi Joof at 718-543-6134, or 718-378-8083.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply