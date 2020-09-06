Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for help tracking down a missing man from The Bronx who has Alzheimer’s disease.
George Hughes, 72, has not been seen for about three days, according to police.
Hughes was last seen leaving a building on Kingsbridge Terrace around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hughes is about 5’8″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Hughes recently suffered a stroke.
Anyone with information is asked to notify Det. Alhagi Joof at 718-543-6134, or 718-378-8083.
