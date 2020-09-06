By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As advertised, it was a splendid Sunday across the region, with just the slightest bit of cloud cover. Overall though, it’s gonna be another pleasant evening and overnight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s around the city, with upper 50s for the suburbs.

Expect a beautiful holiday Monday, with mostly sunny skies and temps once again in the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a little bit more in the way of humidity, but it won’t feel too oppressive outside. Outdoor plans are looking good, from the beach to the barbecue!

Tuesday will be another bright and warm day, but it’ll be much more humid as southerly winds bring in more moisture ahead of a frontal system. Temps will top off in the mid 80s, a reminder that it still is summer!

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.