Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! A crisp start to the day will be followed by mostly sunny skies and temps topping off right around 80 this afternoon. Despite slightly higher humidity, it’ll still be a pleasant afternoon, so outdoor plans look good!
The unofficial end of summer tomorrow will be a very nice, bright, and warm Labor Day. Any backyard holiday celebrations should go off without a hitch.
Humidity rises Tuesday into Wednesday with temps in the low 80s, and the next chance for rain Wednesday PM.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.