Comments
By Mark McIntyre,
By Mark McIntyre,
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody! Expect a beautiful Labor Day with mostly sunny skies and seasonable warmth once again in the upper 70s and low 80s.
There will be a little bit more in the way of humidity, but it won’t be quite at the uncomfortable level. Outdoor plans are looking good, from the beach to the barbecue!
Tuesday will be another bright and warm day, but it’ll be much more humid as southerly winds bring in more moisture ahead of a frontal system. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s and feel closer to 90.
The rest of the week will be rather muggy and unsettled, with temps in the low 80s and a threat for showers and thunderstorms lingering into Saturday.