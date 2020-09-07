Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two people were taken off a New York City ferry in handcuffs after police say they refused to put on face coverings.
Officers responded to reports of disorderly people around 8 p.m. Saturday at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park.
The captain told police a 53-year-old man and 37-year-old woman refused to wear masks and were asked to leave.
They were taken into custody and issued summonses for violating the emergency order that requires face coverings on mass transit.
Gothamist reports the pair claimed to have a constitutional right to ride mask-free because of a medical condition, but declined to provide evidence.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)