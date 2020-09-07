Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after she was struck by a charter bus overnight in Brooklyn.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street.
The 35-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student.I am using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you…Read More