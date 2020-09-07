Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at a beautiful Labor Day to finish out this holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temps reaching the low 80s. Humidity levels remain low, so it’ll still feel very comfortable out there.
A few more clouds move in tonight, but it stays quiet. It starts turning muggy overnight with temps falling into the mid 60s.
Tomorrow is dry once again with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps are slightly warmer in the mid 80s and the humidity is up a bit. Our next chance of wet weather looks to be Wednesday… more clouds overall and a few showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.