SOMERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car rolled over and came to a rest along the edge of a reservoir Tuesday in Westchester County.
Chopper 2 was overhead as first responders surveyed the scene.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. by the Amawalk Reservoir off Route 202 in Somers.
Authorities said one person was seriously injured.
It’s unclear how the car left the roadway and crashed through the trees.
The cause is under investigation.
