Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is running for mayor.
Stringer tossed his hat into the ring Tuesday, making the announcement at Inwood Hill park in Upper Manhattan near his childhood home.
Stringer has served as the city’s comptroller since 2014. Before that, he was Manhattan’s borough president after representing the Upper West Side in the state Assembly for more than a decade.
Stringer joins former New York City Veterans Affairs Commissioner Loree Sutton in formally announcing a bid for mayor in 2021.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.