POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Violence interrupted a peaceful day at a Jersey Shore beach.
Two men were stabbed near the boardwalk on Point Pleasant Beach at around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Witnesses said lifeguards responded quickly. Both victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and are expected to survive.
CBS2 spoke to one beachgoer about what he saw.
“I was just passing by. I heard people screaming. I turned around and see one of the men was down here,” Alejandro Contreras said. “The guy was coming out of there and he ran down this aisle here and they got him.”
Police have two men in custody. There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbings.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student.I am using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you…Read More