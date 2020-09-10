NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway is the heart of Manhattan, filled with stores, restaurants and action.

But a new report shows a 78% increase in vacancies there.

Empty storefronts, “for lease” signs, roll cages down and posted letters announcing permanent closure — that is the landscape residents take in as they walk up and down the street.

“It’s depressing,” Upper West Side resident Jack Berlin said.

A new survey of vacancies along the 244 blocks of Broadway found 335 street-level vacant storefronts, compared to 188 in 2017.

“It doesn’t make for a very inviting place. So it would be great if landlords started negotiating with potential tenants with a more open mind and the new reality for retail,” said Berlin.

“It’s just a sign of the time, because of the pandemic and the expenses of New York, the high rent and the changes. A lot of people are leaving,” resident Tanyah Armbrister added.

That was echoed by the owner of Amazon Locksmith, which is surrounded by closed businesses.

“Basically, all Manhattan is like this. It’s very sad to see what’s going on over here, very sad. Especially now,” said Sasi Yehudia.

Residents said the city needs to step in to address what they call a deteriorating Big Apple.

“The crime rate, the mental illness, the homelessness situation. And de Blasio, the mayor, is only one person. He can’t be blamed for everything,” Armbrister said. “But the crisis is just out of hand.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer co-sponsored a bill last year to keep a database of empty storefronts, including rent and average lease duration. The results are expected to be released in February.

