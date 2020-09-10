Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 29-year-old man was struck and killed early Thursday morning while riding a bicycle in Brooklyn.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Avenue N and Ocean Parkway in Midwood.
Police said the cyclist was attempting to cross Ocean Parkway when he was hit by a Chevy Camaro.
The victim suffered head trauma and was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the 38-year-old driver of the car stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed.
