Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Grab your umbrella! We’re looking at on/off showers throughout the day, along with a rumble or two. While the severe risk is very low, some flooding issues are likely with heavier downpours at times. Rain totals will be wide ranging since not everyone will see these heavier cells.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Central NJ. Low-lying and poor drainage areas/roadways can expect some flooding if a heavier downpour moves over, with these localized spots picking up 1-3″+. Other than the rain, it’s very humid with temps in the upper 70s.
Showers and a few embedded t-storms continue tonight, gradually winding down as we approach dawn. Lows will be in the mid and upper 60s.
Waking up tomorrow, any lingering showers south and east of NYC should quickly move offshore. It’s a mostly cloudy start with gradual clearing through the morning. Humidity will also be falling, so it’ll feel much more comfortable by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will definitely be the better half, with some showers returning for Sunday.