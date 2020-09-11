By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a gray & muggy start to the day, things sure did clear out nicely! Expect a mostly clear and cool night across the area with temps around 60 in NYC… 50s in the ‘burbs… and even some 40s well north and west!
Tomorrow will be a much brighter day overall from start to finish, with almost no humidity! Temps will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s with a nice refreshing breeze, a sign that summer is fading. Sunday will feature a bit more cloud cover and higher humidity along with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms… but not a washout!
Monday will start off the new week with a few showers in the early morning, but clearing skies and falling humidity will make for a much nicer afternoon. Have a great night!
