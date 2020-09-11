Remembering 9/11Watch Our Special Coverage As We Remember The Thousands Who Lost Their Lives
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A military flyover that had been scheduled to take place this afternoon has been canceled.

On Thursday, the New York City Office of Emergency Management put out a tweet indicating there would be military flyover Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

This announcement was met with some pushback, including from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The mayor wasn’t aware of the flyover, and frankly it’s inappropriate,” a spokesman said Friday morning.

Others also reacted on Twitter.

“Are you out of your mind? Cancel this immediately,” wrote Rep. Max Rose.

“Horrible. Horrible,” wrote Twitter user Jean Passanante.

“Call that off! This is traumatizing!” Hunter Cullen wrote on Twitter.

“This is tasteless,” wrote Lola Anna Mendez.

On Friday, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said “There is no scheduled Navy flyover today,” contradicting the Tweet by the OEM.

A spokesperson for de Blasio said City Hall had formally asked the Department of Defense not to proceed with this, and they were glad to hear it had been canceled.

