NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A military flyover that had been scheduled to take place this afternoon has been canceled.

On Thursday, the New York City Office of Emergency Management put out a tweet indicating there would be military flyover Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Planned Flyover: An F-18 jet will be conducting a flyover on the Hudson River towards the Verrazzano Bridge on 9/11 at 3:30 PM. The aircraft will fly at approx 2,500 ft. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/Ic8EyOBgzI. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 10, 2020

This announcement was met with some pushback, including from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“The mayor wasn’t aware of the flyover, and frankly it’s inappropriate,” a spokesman said Friday morning.

Others also reacted on Twitter.

Are you out of your mind? Cancel this immediately. https://t.co/SgwNQEHduN — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) September 10, 2020

Horrible. Horrible. — Jean Passanante (@PFossil) September 11, 2020

Call that off! This is traumatizing! — Hunter Cullen (@HunterJCullen) September 11, 2020

This is tasteless — lola anna méndez 🇺🇾 (@lolaannamendez) September 11, 2020

On Friday, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said “There is no scheduled Navy flyover today,” contradicting the Tweet by the OEM.

A spokesperson for de Blasio said City Hall had formally asked the Department of Defense not to proceed with this, and they were glad to hear it had been canceled.

As per the US Navy, today's F-18 jet flyover on the Hudson River has been cancelled. https://t.co/HmjN4ctNWc — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 11, 2020

