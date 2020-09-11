(CBSNewYork)- The 2020 NFL season is here and a fresh start is on the way for the New York Giants. After finishing 4-12 a season ago, the team brought in new head coach Joe Judge from the New England Patriots. The team hopes it has found its quarterback of the future in Daniel Jones who started 12 games for the team last season.

There is still plenty of talent on the offense with do-everything back Saquon Barkley and receivers Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Golden Tate along with tight end Evan Engram. The team added further protection for Daniel Jones in the Draft when they selected tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia who is expected to start Week 1. The line did take a hit however when tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season.

The defense is still a question though the unit added corner James Bradberry in the offseason via free agency. Whether they will get enough pressure is the biggest question as the team ranked in the bottom third of the league in sacks with 36 last season.

That unit, and the offensive line will get pushed to its limits in the opener when the Giants face the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers finished just 8-8 last season, it was largely due to the team missing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the final 14 games of the season. Now, Big Ben is back and there are big expectations.

“He is my pick for comeback player of the year,” said CBS Dallas sports anchor Bill Jones in an interview with CBS Local’s Katie Johnston getting ready for Week 1.

Combine Roethlisberger’s potential bounce back performance with a defense that proved to be dominant last season, and there’s a recipe for a strong year in Pittsburgh.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Steelers challenge the Ravens to win the NFC North this year,” said Jones. “He’s (Roethlisberger) got weapons. They’ve got a good defense.”

Before any challenges to Baltimore’s division crown can happen, the Steelers must face the Giants first. And while Jones expects the Giants to be improved he is all in on the Steelers opening up 1-0.

“I think the Steelers should be able to go in there and come away with a victory, because it just seems like the Giants are in a rebuilding mode,” said Jones. “But, again, I look for Roethlisberger to have a big year if he stays healthy.”

The Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Monday, September 14 at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time.