Remembering 9/11Watch Our Special Coverage As We Remember The Thousands Who Lost Their Lives
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

After yesterday’s heavy downpours, today is looking much better! A mostly cloudy start will give way to gradual clearing through this morning and the humidity will be falling. Expect a nice & comfy afternoon with partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Its partly cloudy tonight and much cooler. We’ll wake up to temps ranging from the low 60s in NYC tomorrow to the 50s (and even some upper 40s!) to the N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

The weekend is looking pretty nice. Saturday will definitely be the brighter and more comfortable half. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday night and into Sunday, humidity levels will start to rise again. Sunday will see more cloud cover overall, along with a very muggy feel. The latest trend is to hold off any shower chances until later in the evening and overnight into Monday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply