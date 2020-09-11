Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After yesterday’s heavy downpours, today is looking much better! A mostly cloudy start will give way to gradual clearing through this morning and the humidity will be falling. Expect a nice & comfy afternoon with partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s.
Its partly cloudy tonight and much cooler. We’ll wake up to temps ranging from the low 60s in NYC tomorrow to the 50s (and even some upper 40s!) to the N&W.
The weekend is looking pretty nice. Saturday will definitely be the brighter and more comfortable half. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday night and into Sunday, humidity levels will start to rise again. Sunday will see more cloud cover overall, along with a very muggy feel. The latest trend is to hold off any shower chances until later in the evening and overnight into Monday morning.