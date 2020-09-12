NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted rape in Brooklyn.
It happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday on Crystal Street near Pitkin Avenue in East New York.
Investigators say a man with a gun approached a 38-year-old woman from behind, then assaulted her and stole $12.
The suspect then allegedly told the victim to get on the ground and pulled down her pants, but he then ran off.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
I’m glad she acknowledged the monstrous premise of this otherwise good comedy. A couple breaks up, so they decide to divide up their infant twins — so each girl will never see the other parent, her sister, or any of her other relatives again? Or even know she has a sister? Just as in the original version of this movie, the real villains are clearly both parents……..Read More