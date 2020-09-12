By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Are you reading this outside? If not, you should be! It’s a beautiful Saturday out there with partly sunny skies, comfy temps, and a nice breeze at times. After a cool start to the day, highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight thanks to an onshore flow. Humidity will also be creeping up, so wouldn’t be surprised to see some spotty drizzle along the coasts. Not a big deal however, and this would be toward sunrise. If you have plans tonight, you’re good to go! Temps will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will feature more clouds, but there will still be breaks of sunshine as well. Overall, not a terrible day… just a bit more muggy and warmer with temps in the upper 70s to around 80. Some passing showers are possible, but the better risk for that will be at night and into early Monday morning.

We’re clearing out with the return of sun by Monday afternoon, kicking off a beautiful stretch of weather next week!

