By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’ll be a cool and slightly damp start for some with some patchy drizzle, but much of the day ahead will be dry!
Expect more clouds overall compared to yesterday, along with a little bit more humidity. We are expecting a slim chance for spotty showers, maybe even a rumble, but by no means will it be a washout. Temps will be right around seasonable levels in the mid/upper 70s.
The new work week will start off a little gray and muggy, but skies will clear by afternoon as temps reach 80. A secondary cold front moves through at night bringing a taste of autumn with much cooler temps for Tuesday!
